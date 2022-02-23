1 shot in Knob Hill neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs after at least one person was shot Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 600 block of East Hills Road. A sergeant tells 11 News the shooting wasn’t fatal but did not have any other information immediately available.

11 News is working to confirm whether any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.