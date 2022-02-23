Advertisement

1 shot in Knob Hill neighborhood

Police responding to a shooting in the Knob Hill neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2022.
Police responding to a shooting in the Knob Hill neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs after at least one person was shot Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 600 block of East Hills Road. A sergeant tells 11 News the shooting wasn’t fatal but did not have any other information immediately available.

11 News is working to confirm whether any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.
WANTED: Man suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder in a small Colorado town
Officer-involved shooting investigation in Pueblo West 2/22/22.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation outside a Pueblo West school
2.23.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
House explosion on Knox Court in Westminster on Feb. 22, 2022.
Denver-area home destroyed in explosion
How to keep your home safe and operating during extreme cold temperatures, from Colorado Springs Utilities

Latest News

WATCH: Interview with Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver as it head to Colorado Springs
WATCH: Interview with Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver as it head to Colorado Springs
Stock photo
Hundreds of flights canceled in Colorado Wednesday
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021