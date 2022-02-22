Advertisement

WATCH: U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting on Russia/Ukraine tensions

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KKTV) - The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, The United States and other countries regarding the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

You can watch a replay at the top of this article. Some of the speakers may not be speaking English.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine recently. Click here for more on Putin’s latest order.

