Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder in a small Colorado town

Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.
Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.(Springfield Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is being sought by authorities in Colorado as he’s suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department shared a photo of Shane Steward. Springfield is a small town in Backa County on the southeast side of the state. According to police, Steward is known to visit Walsh, the Vilas area, Springfield and Pritchett. No other details on the case were shared in the wanted poster.

Authorities consider Steward armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-523-6241.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 2/21/22.
Highway 50 back open following suspected DUI crash east of Pueblo
2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old suspected of DUI
Most Wanted 2/21/22.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: 9 suspects sought from a child abuse suspect to someone accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Latest News

Starlene Valles
Tracking device leads Pueblo police to stolen vehicle
Semi-truck collides with train in southeast Colorado
Great Wolf Lodge offering a ‘Two Two Two’ deal for 2/22/22
WATCH: Snow coming to Southern Colorado, Updated forecast as of 10 a.m.
WATCH: Snow coming to Southern Colorado, Updated forecast as of 10 a.m.