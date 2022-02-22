WANTED: Man suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder in a small Colorado town

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is being sought by authorities in Colorado as he’s suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department shared a photo of Shane Steward. Springfield is a small town in Backa County on the southeast side of the state. According to police, Steward is known to visit Walsh, the Vilas area, Springfield and Pritchett. No other details on the case were shared in the wanted poster.

Authorities consider Steward armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-523-6241.

