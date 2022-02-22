Voice of the consumer: Avoiding utility scams on the rise this year

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, I want to focus on a familiar scam I’ve talked with you about before: utility scams.

Scammers constantly change their story and can trick even the keenest customers on the other end of the phone line. I heard from a former colleague who nearly fell for a call from crooks who threatened to shut off her utilities in 30 minutes if she didn’t pay up. I checked in with Colorado Springs Utilities, who tell me they are seeing a steady stream of utility scams this month, and they’re tracking some new tactics I want to share with you.

“I got a phone call from what looked like the Colorado Springs Utilities number, so I answered it. It sounded just like their automated system and it said, ‘Hey, this is just your notice that utilities are going to be shut off in 30 minutes due to an outstanding balance on your account,’” my former colleague Erica said. “You kind of feel your heart drop when you hear stuff like that, and you can’t help but just believe it at that point in time, especially when it comes from a number that you trust.”

Be careful, because scammers can “spoof” the Caller ID to make it look like they are calling from any number, which is what they did here. They told her to press ‘one’ to talk to their billing department, and she followed directions.

“They went through the entire process trying to figure out when I made payments. They already had my address, already had my phone number, which is not that surprising since it’s online,” Erica said. “They talked to me for at least 20 minutes to a half an hour. At that point, I was texting my roommate, ‘Hey, did the power go off?’

“When you are in a situation where you’re worried your utilities are going to go off on people like your roommate, you worry and you feel responsible. They play on your emotions and that’s how they got me.”

The scammers told her she needed to pay off at least some of the balance and they would reimburse her once the investigation was over. That’s another red flag: When callers tell you they will pay you back, don’t believe it. Erica gave them her debit card information and then got suspicious.

“At that point I had a sinking feeling in my stomach. I was like, I don’t know if I should trust them,” she said. “They ended up trying to get forceful with me.”

The scammers told Erica her debit card didn’t go through so she needed to go to a nearby grocery store and pay in cash, such as with a gift card or a wire transfer. She eventually hung up the phone and called the real Colorado Springs Utilities, dialing a trusted phone number — the right thing to do. While she was on the phone with the utilities company, the scammers called her back-to-back and texted her, too.

After the real Colorado Springs Utilities confirmed it was a scam, Erica called her bank and cancelled her card. Then she reached out to our Call for Action team because she wanted to get the word out about their latest ploy and help protect others.

“For me, that was really scary because someone like me, who’s worked in news, who has experience talking about scams, the fact that they got me means they are probably getting a lot of other people,” she said. “I actually think that’s a fact, because in the background I could hear phones ringing off the hook constantly while they were talking to me.”

These scammers do get a lot of people. Colorado Springs Utilities tells me already this year customers have reported losing more than $5,000 to scammers. And that’s only the ones reported. The company saw an uptick in December, topping out with 400 reports in January. Last year, customers lost a whopping $11,400.

Utilities tells me scammers are texting, spoofing their phone number and asking for payments through cash apps like Venmo or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The real service will never do that.

The utility also tells me their own employees are being targeted by scammers. Some workers have received a text message that looks like it’s from their CEO asking them to purchase gift cards.

If you ever wonder if something is a scam, hang up the phone and call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800.

Also to keep in mind, the utility tells me they do everything they can to help customers before shutting off services. They won’t call you and threaten to shut off your service within 30 minutes; that’s a scam.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.