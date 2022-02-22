Advertisement

Small jet goes off runway in Aspen, closing airport

2/21/22.
2/21/22.(Pitkin County Incident Management Team)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A departing small jet went off the end of the runway at Aspen’s airport on Monday, leading to the closure of the Colorado ski resort community’s airport on a busy travel day.

Airport director Dan Bartholomew says no one was injured and it’s not clear what caused the accident, which came at the end of the long Presidents Day holiday weekend.

The Aspen Times reported that the plane, which appears to be a Hawker 800 business jet, was bound for Austin, Texas at the time. 

