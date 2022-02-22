Semi-truck collides with train in southeast Colorado; Highway 287 closed

CAMPO, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi and train collided near the Colorado/Oklahoma state line, completely shutting down both sides of Highway 287.

The crash was reported outside the town of Campo just before 7:30 Tuesday morning. State Patrol says the truck driver was not hurt.

Highway 287 is sometimes used as an alternate route from I-25 for travelers coming from Oklahoma and Texas. State Patrol says the highway will likely remain closed until at least late Tuesday morning.

This crash is involving a semi versus a train. The semi driver is not injured. The train is currently blocking both north and southbound Hwy 287 at Campo. The road will be blocked potentially until 11am. Use other roadways if traveling to or from OK and TX. #travel #crash #closed https://t.co/UVWercga0J — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) February 22, 2022

It’s unknown what caused the crash, including whether road conditions played any part.

