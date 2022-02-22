Advertisement

Semi-truck collides with train in southeast Colorado; Highway 287 closed

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPO, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi and train collided near the Colorado/Oklahoma state line, completely shutting down both sides of Highway 287.

The crash was reported outside the town of Campo just before 7:30 Tuesday morning. State Patrol says the truck driver was not hurt.

Highway 287 is sometimes used as an alternate route from I-25 for travelers coming from Oklahoma and Texas. State Patrol says the highway will likely remain closed until at least late Tuesday morning.

It’s unknown what caused the crash, including whether road conditions played any part.

