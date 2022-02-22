COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting Colorado Springs this week!

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels travels across the country and was recently spotted in Denver and surrounding areas. The driver, “Tasty Tay” is considered an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger. Tasty Tay’s partner, “Nickaroni & Cheese,” is from Trinidad! Nickaroni is excited to be back in his home state.

But where is the Wienermobile going to be?

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is expected to be at the following Colorado Springs locations:

Thursday Feb. 24: King Soopers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3250 Centennial Blvd.

Friday Feb. 25: King Soopers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.

Saturday Feb. 26: King Soopers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7915 Constitution Ave.

