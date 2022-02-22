Officer-involved shooting under investigation outside a Pueblo West school

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting was under investigation in Pueblo West Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school and a middle school.

Police could only confirm someone was “down” near Liberty Point Elementary School. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff, no students were involved and D-70 was in the process of student reunification as of 4:20 p.m. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the actual shooting according at Liberty Point International School, close to the elementary school. Both schools are in

Liberty Point Elementary is off Hahns Peak Avenue in Pueblo West. The middle school is off S. Maher Drive.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

