Northbound I-25 back open following a crash south of Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 was closed south of Colorado Springs Monday night for a crash.

At about 9:40 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation posted a few details on the crash. The closure was south of S. Academy Boulevard, Exit 135.

According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved and multiple lanes were blocked. The call came in at 9:25 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles. Last time 11 News checked in with Colorado State Patrol, it appeared there were no life-threatening injuries. The highway was back open before 10:30 p.m.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with details on a major highway closure. Click here for any updates from CDOT.

