MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: 9 suspects sought from a child abuse suspect to someone accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are considered fugitives. The information was provided by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If you know the location of anyone featured in “Monday’s Most Wanted,” you’re asked to call 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

KEITH DEWAYNE BURRELL is a Black Male, 35 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BURRELL is wanted for Trespass 1, MVT – Agg. 2 and Harassment. (Pictured in the upper left)

KHEAN OSVALDO CABALLERO is a White Male, 21 years old, 5′11″ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CABALLERO is wanted for Robbery/Agg. – Intent to kill/maim/wound w/Weapon, Burglary 1 – Armed w/Weapon and Felony Menacing w/Weapon. (Pictured on the top, 2nd from the right.)

CESAR ALONSO CARO-MONTES is a White Male, 35 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. CARO-MONTES is wanted for Assault, Child Abuse, Harassment (2), Stalking and Theft. (Pictured on the top, 3rd from the right.)

SAMUAL DOMONIC JOHNSON is a Black Male, 37 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. JOHNSON is wanted for Stalking, Violation of Protection Order (4), Harassment (3) and Driving Under Restraint. (Pictured on the top, 4th from the right.)

TEVIN DEONTAE MORRIS is Black Male, 27 years old, 5′11″ tall, and 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MORRIS is wanted for Robbery/Agg. – Intent to kill/maim/wound with Weapon. (Pictured in the bottom left)

JORGE NEGRETE-VAZQUEZ is a White Male, 37 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. NEGRETE-VAZQUEZ is wanted for Stalking, Harassment and Failure to Appear. (Pictured on the bottom 2nd from right)

ROBERT LEE PORTER is a Black Male, 41 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PORTER is wanted for AWDW Serious Injury, Indecency with a Child and Sex Offender – Failure to Register. (Pictured on the bottom 3rd from right.)

MIGUEL ULICE SOLIS-ZUNIGA is a White Male, 28 years old, 5′6″ tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SOLIS-ZUNIGA is wanted for Leaving Scene of Accident Involving Death, Failing to Report Accident and Driving Under Restraint. (Pictured on the bottom 4th from right)

CHRISTOPHER MALIK WIGGINS is a Black Male, 18 years old, 5′5″ tall, and 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WIGGINS is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon (3), Violent Crime w/Weapon (3), Violent Juvenile Offender – Weapon (3), Felony Menacing w/Weapon (3), Carrying Concealed Weapon (2), Handgun Possession by Juvenile (2) and Defaced Firearm. (Pictured on the far right)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.