How to keep your home safe and operating during extreme cold temperatures, from Colorado Springs Utilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado will see extremely cold temperatures this week, and experts have some tips for how to keep your home safe and operating.

11 News spoke with Colorado Springs Utilities on how to lower your utility bill, and keep your home safe.

Lower your thermostat, if you can, while sleeping or away from your home. Heating systems work overtime because of extreme cold, by dropping the thermostat a few degrees it will help your system maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.

Have an emergency kit ready for all people, kids and pets in your household, in case of an outage.

Clear dryer vents and natural gas meters from snow or ice, to help those systems operate more efficiently and safely.

On warmer days, caulk or weatherstrip doors and windows to keep the warm air in.

Use the sun to your advantage, by opening shades to let warmth in.

Check your air filters, as dirty or clogged air filters add stress to a heating system. Filters should be routinely replaced every 1-3 months. Also, make sure your furnace is serviced and the filter is clean.

To avoid frozen pipes, open the cabinets underneath the sink to let warm air in. Also, let your faucet drip. To avoid waste, catch the dripping water in a bucket and save it for another purpose.

Never use stoves, ovens or barbecue grills to heat your home, and only use proper heating systems.

According to CSU, energy use can be tracked on their website under “My Account.” You can also find information about assistance programs for paying utility bills and a full explanation of utilities rates.

“It’s really important to prepare ahead of time. Make sure your home is safe. Make sure it can withstand some cold temperatures and to be efficient and really manage your use, because the less energy that you use, the less that you will see on your bill,” said Danielle Nieves of Colorado Springs Utilities.

