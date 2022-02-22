Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning, forcing the closures on part of the mountain but leaving no crew members seriously hurt.

The Utah National Guard says the crash occurred during a standard training exercise on U.S. Forest Service land just outside the boundaries of Snowbird Ski Resort.

Both helicopters were damaged. Skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of fresh snow and clear skies said, from a nearby chairlift, they could hear a loud thud and see significant amounts of dust emanating from the crash site.

When it settled, some could see broken propeller blades in the wreckage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 2/21/22.
Highway 50 back open following suspected DUI crash east of Pueblo
2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old suspected of DUI
Most Wanted 2/21/22.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: 9 suspects sought from a child abuse suspect to someone accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Latest News

The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Verdict reached in Arbery hate crimes trial
Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.
WANTED: Man suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder in a small Colorado town
File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Parents cautioned of possible toxic substance found in at-home COVID-19 test kits