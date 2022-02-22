Advertisement

Denver-area home destroyed in explosion

House explosion on Knox Court in Westminster on Feb. 22, 2022.
House explosion on Knox Court in Westminster on Feb. 22, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suburban Denver home was gutted in an explosion early Tuesday morning.

The blast went off around 2:30 a.m. on Knox Court, a residential street tucked in just southeast of Highway 36 and Lowell Boulevard. Early on, there were no reports of injuries, according to sister station CBS Denver, though firefighters were still working to confirm no one was in the house.

Two neighboring houses were damaged in the explosion. The blast also caused two gas leaks in the area, CBS Denver said. Gas was shut off before 6 a.m.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 2/21/22.
Highway 50 back open following suspected DUI crash east of Pueblo
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old suspected of DUI
2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
The aftermath of a grass fire in eastern El Paso County, southeast of Calhan, shot by 11...
Grass fire in eastern El Paso County now out

Latest News

2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
Cosmo playing in the snow
Pet owners reminded by experts to bring animals inside this week
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
2.22.22
Snow and cold conditions
The City tells 11 News they have hooked up their plows on Friday to prepare for a full call out...
City of Colorado Springs preparing for upcoming colder temperatures