Denver-area home destroyed in explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suburban Denver home was gutted in an explosion early Tuesday morning.

The blast went off around 2:30 a.m. on Knox Court, a residential street tucked in just southeast of Highway 36 and Lowell Boulevard. Early on, there were no reports of injuries, according to sister station CBS Denver, though firefighters were still working to confirm no one was in the house.

Two neighboring houses were damaged in the explosion. The blast also caused two gas leaks in the area, CBS Denver said. Gas was shut off before 6 a.m.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

