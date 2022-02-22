Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 2/21/22.
Highway 50 back open following suspected DUI crash east of Pueblo
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old suspected of DUI
2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
The aftermath of a grass fire in eastern El Paso County, southeast of Calhan, shot by 11...
Grass fire in eastern El Paso County now out

Latest News

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
Cosmo playing in the snow
Pet owners reminded by experts to bring animals inside this week
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine