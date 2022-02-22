Advertisement

City of Colorado Springs preparing for upcoming cooler temperatures

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs is expecting some very cold temperatures over the next few days. 11 News reached out to the City and people around town to see how they are preparing for it.

The City tells 11 News they hooked up their plows on Friday to prepare for a “full call out” as needed. The City says while they are on patrol Monday night, if they see any snow, they will send out some of their early-morning crews to help.

As 11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod took a trip around many gas stations in town, there were people filling up at the pumps. People told us Monday afternoon they were getting gas and going to grocery stores just in case they get stuck indoors.

“I made sure my gas tank is nice and full and I go to the store beforehand to make sure that I have groceries to last me through the entire storm,” said Matthew Lovelady, Resident. “You don’t want to go hungry.”

The City tells 11 News they are not sure how many plows they will have out on the roads. This will depend on the weather.

