Advertisement

Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as “Twosday.”(Alamance Regional Medical Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/AP) – A pair of new parents in North Carolina will have an easy time remembering when their baby girl was born.

Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as “Twosday.”

According to the hospital, baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family.

Her mother, Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy unlikely.

The hospital says Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly – Judah means “praise.”

Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy...
Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy unlikely.(Alamance Regional Medical Center)

This year’s “Twosday” happens to fall on a Tuesday and won’t happen again for another 400 years in 2422.

Twosday isn’t the only date with a striking pattern. This century alone has had a couple Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12.

We’ll hit Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 2/21/22.
Highway 50 back open following suspected DUI crash east of Pueblo
2.22.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old suspected of DUI
Most Wanted 2/21/22.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: 9 suspects sought from a child abuse suspect to someone accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Latest News

File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Parents cautioned of possible toxic substance found in at-home COVID-19 test kits
Calling Russia's actions an invasion of Ukraine, Biden followed through with his promise of...
Putin's 'major escalation' alarms world leaders
Therapy horses use world class equipment at a new facility in Denver.
WATCH: Therapy horses rehabilitate with underwater treadmills
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in George Floyd’s killing: Police training was inadequate
Neighbors in a New Hampshire neighborhood are demanding a family's large treehouse be taken...
Neighbors demand 8-year-old’s massive treehouse be taken down