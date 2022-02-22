Aaron Rodgers thanks teammates and writes he will ‘cherish the memories’ in Instagram post

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KKTV) - In an Instagram post Monday night, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanked some special people in his life.

NFL fans across the country are waiting for Rodgers to make a decision. Rodgers is a 4-time MVP who has yet to announce if he’s staying with the Packers or leaving for another team. As of Monday night, if Rodgers doesn’t stay in Green Bay, MaximBet has the Denver Broncos with the best odds to pick up the QB who already has one Super Bowl ring. The Broncos have a new head coach who was most recently the offensive coordinator for Rodgers and the Packers.

To be honest, the Instagram post just turned into a massive debate in the KKTV newsroom. Either this is Rodgers just being Rodgers, or it is a cryptic message foreshadowing a decision to leave Wisconsin.

You can read the Instagram post by Rodgers below:

“#MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.

@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

To everyone else,

Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”

