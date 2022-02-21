Advertisement

State basketball tournament brackets released for 4A, 5A classifications

(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s postseason time for high school hoops.

On Sunday, CHSAA released state tournament brackets for 4A and 5A boys and girls classifications. Playoff competition begins Feb. 22.

Lewis-Palmer boys (22-1) picked up the #1 seed in the 4A bracket, narrowly ahead of #2 Pueblo South (23-0).

Canon City girls (21-2) are the #8 seed in the 4A bracket, while the Doherty lady Spartans (20-3) are #7 in 5A.

Full brackets can be found by following the links below:

4A BOYS BRACKET

5A BOYS BRACKET

4A GIRLS BRACKET

5A GIRLS BRACKET

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI
Death investigation in Colorado Springs 2/18/22.
Police investigation in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Bijou after a body was found
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a decreased adult man’s body in the alleyway on...
One person found dead on Uintah after police respond to shots fired call
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Amir Everett Saturday. He's facing...
Man arrested after reportedly taking items, trying to steal truck belonging to off-duty Pueblo County deputy

Latest News

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry holds up the Kobe Bryant Trophy after being named the MVP...
Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game
Jokic, Hyland participate in All Star Weekend festivities
COLORADO AVALANCHE AVS
Rantanen, Newhook lead NHL-best Avalanche past Sabres, 5-3
Air Force hoops falls short to conference-leading Broncos
Air Force hoops falls short to conference-leading Broncos