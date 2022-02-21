State basketball tournament brackets released for 4A, 5A classifications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s postseason time for high school hoops.

On Sunday, CHSAA released state tournament brackets for 4A and 5A boys and girls classifications. Playoff competition begins Feb. 22.

Lewis-Palmer boys (22-1) picked up the #1 seed in the 4A bracket, narrowly ahead of #2 Pueblo South (23-0).

Canon City girls (21-2) are the #8 seed in the 4A bracket, while the Doherty lady Spartans (20-3) are #7 in 5A.

Full brackets can be found by following the links below:

4A BOYS BRACKET

5A BOYS BRACKET

4A GIRLS BRACKET

5A GIRLS BRACKET

