State basketball tournament brackets released for 4A, 5A classifications
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s postseason time for high school hoops.
On Sunday, CHSAA released state tournament brackets for 4A and 5A boys and girls classifications. Playoff competition begins Feb. 22.
Lewis-Palmer boys (22-1) picked up the #1 seed in the 4A bracket, narrowly ahead of #2 Pueblo South (23-0).
Canon City girls (21-2) are the #8 seed in the 4A bracket, while the Doherty lady Spartans (20-3) are #7 in 5A.
Full brackets can be found by following the links below:
