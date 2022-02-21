Highway 50 closed in both directions near Boone following suspected DUI crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver and a semi collided Monday morning, shutting down a stretch of Highway 50 east of Pueblo.

As of 9 a.m., Highway 50 remains closed between Highway 96 and Highway 50 Business. The area is 4 miles west of Boone near the Chemical Depot.

State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. The semi burst into flames after crashing, but the driver was able to get out and was uninjured.

The other driver was airlifted to Memorial Central in Colorado Springs. Their condition is unknown. State Patrol confirmed that driver is suspected of DUI.

There’s currently no estimated reopening time for the highway.

#US50 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 96 and US 50B Pueblo. https://t.co/QCPJ9L7etS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 21, 2022

#US50 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between US 50B Pueblo and CO 96. https://t.co/BYQpBd7rBf — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 21, 2022

We will update this article as we learn more.

