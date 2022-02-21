Advertisement

Highway 50 closed in both directions near Boone following suspected DUI crash

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver and a semi collided Monday morning, shutting down a stretch of Highway 50 east of Pueblo.

As of 9 a.m., Highway 50 remains closed between Highway 96 and Highway 50 Business. The area is 4 miles west of Boone near the Chemical Depot.

State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. The semi burst into flames after crashing, but the driver was able to get out and was uninjured.

The other driver was airlifted to Memorial Central in Colorado Springs. Their condition is unknown. State Patrol confirmed that driver is suspected of DUI.

There’s currently no estimated reopening time for the highway.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a decreased adult man’s body in the alleyway on...
1 found dead on Uintah after police respond to shots fired call
The aftermath of a grass fire in eastern El Paso County, southeast of Calhan, shot by 11...
Grass fire in eastern El Paso County now out
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Amir Everett Saturday. He's facing...
Man arrested after reportedly taking items, trying to steal truck belonging to off-duty Pueblo County deputy

Latest News

Cosmo playing in the snow
Pet owners reminded by experts to bring animals inside this week
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
CSP: Car theft on the rise in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a decreased adult man’s body in the alleyway on...
1 found dead on Uintah after police respond to shots fired call
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI