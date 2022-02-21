Pet owners reminded by experts to bring animals inside this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With frigid cold expected the next several days, animals experts are reminding pet owners to bring their furry companions indoors and be cautious of other concerns that come along with winter weather.

“If it’s too cold outside for you, it’s probably too cold outside for your pet as well,” said Cody Costra with the Pikes Peak Region Humane Society. “Obviously there are some exceptions to that rule like with the Huskies and breeds like that, that like being out in the cold... but for the most part if it’s too cold outside for you to be out there for like 10 or 15 minutes, then it’s probably too cold outside for your dog.”

Costra has these cold weather tips for pet owners:

Keep pets in warm and dry shelter. “Storage sheds and garages can still be super cold, so it’s definitely preferable to bring in the dogs with you ... If you do have a dog that does like to stay outside in that cold weather, we just recommend that you provide a warm and water proof shelter that’s preferably raised off the cold ground,” Costra said. Use extra layers, like pet jackets and sweaters. “Just like us, if you’re outside with a sweatshirt on and you want to get that jacket over the top of it, it provides that little bit of extra warmth ... I do understand that some dogs are not the biggest fans of wearing things, so sometimes that’s hard, but it can provide a little bit of extra warmth to keep them safe ... The short haired dogs, so like the chihuahuas and any other smooth haired dogs, they get a little bit colder faster, and the same with cats,” Costra added. Paw covers can be life savers. Costra says the treatments used on roads and sidewalks to melt snow and ice can get wedged between paw pads, causing serious infections. “The dogs’ paws can be sensitive to that. Some of those salts can be poisonous.” Wipe down when coming back inside. “The snow can also get matted in the long fur too, and then if can freeze, so it’s just really cold and it’s painful for the dog.” Keep antifreeze away from pets. “Antifreeze is poisonous, so just make sure to clean up any spills and store it out of reach if you’re replacing it in your car because that could be deadly to your furry friends.”

