Colorado sees low college graduation rates among Hispanic men

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When it comes to college graduation rates in Colorado, Hispanic men are seeing the low end of that number. A two-part series written by Jason Gonzales, the higher education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, is shining a spotlight on the disparity.

“It’s a compounding issue where Hispanic men are not getting to college and definitely not graduating from college,” said Gonzales.

In Colorado, about 1 in 5 people identify as Hispanic, but only a quarter of them have obtained a college degree. According to Gonzales, many factors come into play, including, financial limitations and trouble navigating the complicated world of enrollment.

“Many Hispanics in the state are the first to go to college [in their family],” said Gonzales. “They really don’t have a foundation of what this bureaucratic system looks like and really, what to fill out or how to even get there sometimes.”

Part 1 of Gonzales’ series dives into these low graduation rates and follows the story of two brothers, both from the same household, who had very different experiences when it came to chasing higher education.

Part 2 goes further in-depth as to how institutions can improve on their strategy to help Hispanic men not only get into college, but go all the way to getting that degree. More specifically, he analyzes the approach being applied at Georgia State as a model for other schools to follow.

“What Georgia State ended up doing is they put into place some different pieces of technology,” said Gonzales. “So, text messaging systems and tracking systems, that warn counselors essentially when students are struggling.”

Gonzales says counselors then use these alerts to reach out to students before they fall into a crisis that can prevent them from getting their degree.

“They’ll call that student without that student ever seeking them out and say, ‘What can we do for you? What’s going on? How can we be of service to you so you don’t drop out,’” added Gonzales.

While helping Hispanic men through the difficulties of college life may take a great financial investment from institutions, Gonzales says it’s an effort that will ultimately pay off for everyone.

“Making sure that they are able to gain the education that gets them to high-paying jobs, is not just going to benefit the Hispanic community, it’s going to benefit the state as a whole because we will have more workers to fill the needs that we have in the state,” explains Gonzales.

Gonzales says it’s also important to remind Hispanic men of all they can achieve, even in the face of adversity.

“Let them know what their possibilities are for the future,” said Gonzales. “That they’re not just stuck going from high school to a job. That they can access college and graduate from college, and they can get those high-paying jobs that they dream of.”

For more information on Hispanic-serving institution resources, click here.

