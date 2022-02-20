Advertisement

Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI

11 News spoke with the Owner of Carz4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or have been deemed a total loss. The driver, 24-year-old Austin Luke, has been arrested for DUI.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several cars are deemed a total loss after a driver rammed into them earlier this morning.

11 News spoke with the Owner of Carz4U to ask about the car damages. Michael Spessard tells 11 News he has at least eight cars that have minor damage or have been deemed a total loss. Spessard tells 11 News this makes it hard on his business as he just sold some of the cars that are deemed a total loss.

“At this time of the year, it puts me a little behind because these were good commodities,” said Spessard. “Cars are hard to find right now. These were good cars that were sold at low mileage. Going out and replacing is going to be a little tough.”

Police tell 11 News the driver struck a light pole and a fence before coming to a stop at the dealership.

Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News, 24-year-old Austin Luke has been arrested for DUI.

