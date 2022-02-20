Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several cars are deemed a total loss after a driver rammed into them earlier this morning.

11 News spoke with the Owner of Carz4U to ask about the car damages. Michael Spessard tells 11 News he has at least eight cars that have minor damage or have been deemed a total loss. Spessard tells 11 News this makes it hard on his business as he just sold some of the cars that are deemed a total loss.

“At this time of the year, it puts me a little behind because these were good commodities,” said Spessard. “Cars are hard to find right now. These were good cars that were sold at low mileage. Going out and replacing is going to be a little tough.”

Police tell 11 News the driver struck a light pole and a fence before coming to a stop at the dealership.

Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News, 24-year-old Austin Luke has been arrested for DUI.

#Breaking: A car dealership has at least four damaged and totaled cars after a driver rammed into them earlier this morning. The Owner of Carz4u tells me he had just sold many of these cars. Colorado Springs Police say the driver, 24 year old Austin Luke, has been evaluated and pic.twitter.com/eEs30ZVVIx — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) February 20, 2022

arrested for DUI. The owner of the business tells me this is the second time in seven months this has happened to his business. pic.twitter.com/oSfLFK4VY0 — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) February 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.