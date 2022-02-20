Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Colorado Springs 2/18/22.
Police investigation in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Bijou after a body was found
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a decreased adult man’s body in the alleyway on...
One person found dead on Uintah after police respond to shots fired call
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Amir Everett Saturday. He's facing...
Man arrested after reportedly trying to steal truck belonging to off-duty Pueblo County deputy
11 News spoke with the Owner of Crazy4U. He tells us eight of his cars have minor damage or...
Several cars totaled; 24-year-old arrested for DUI

Latest News

A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Fire crews working to contain grass fire in El Paso County
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase
In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction