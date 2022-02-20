Advertisement

One person found dead on Uintah after police respond to shots fired call

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they found a dead adult man in the alleyway on Unitah around 12:06am.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead this morning following a shots fired call.

Colorado Springs Police Department received the call 12:06am on Uintah Street just east of North Union on the east side of the city.

As police arrived on scene, they tell 11 News they found a deceased adult man in the alleyway. The scene is still very much active, blocking many parts of Uintah Street.

Police tell 11 News their detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and is taking control of the investigation. At this moment, police has not been able to provide 11 News with any suspect details. It is unclear at this time if anyone has been taken into custody.

11 News will continue to update with the latest information.

