Jokic, Hyland participate in All Star Weekend festivities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KKTV) - Multiple Denver Nuggets made the trip to Cleveland for All Star Weekend.

League MVP Nikola Jokic will be making his fourth All Star Game appearance. He will also be making his second straight start in the event, and you can see why by looking at his stats this year: the Joker is averaging at least a double double a game.

Jokic will be on Team Lebron this year. Tipoff for the All Star Game is Sunday at 6:00.

Let the All-Star break commence⛱



The MVP has made it to The Land 🙌 https://t.co/UoOUBneo0D pic.twitter.com/2ns6YSHwIl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 18, 2022

Bones Hyland also went to Cleveland. He played in the Clorox Rising Stars game. He had 10 points, two rebounds, a steal, a block, and an assist.

His team, Team Payton ended up losing in the first round. But the Nuggets rookie says he is just getting started when it comes to playing in the NBA.

“This just the beginning for me. I am soaking in all this type knowledge,” Hyland said after the game on Friday. “Just to see everything and know I can be in this league and what I provide and what I can bring. I know I am going to be an All Star in this league and so seeing this stuff first hand...its big for me. Soaking all this in.”

That was pose to be GOOOOOOD 😭😭 all good doe that experience was FUN 🔥🔥🔥!! — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) February 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.