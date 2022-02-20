Advertisement

Jokic, Hyland participate in All Star Weekend festivities

By Megan Hiler
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KKTV) - Multiple Denver Nuggets made the trip to Cleveland for All Star Weekend.

League MVP Nikola Jokic will be making his fourth All Star Game appearance. He will also be making his second straight start in the event, and you can see why by looking at his stats this year: the Joker is averaging at least a double double a game.

Jokic will be on Team Lebron this year. Tipoff for the All Star Game is Sunday at 6:00.

Bones Hyland also went to Cleveland. He played in the Clorox Rising Stars game. He had 10 points, two rebounds, a steal, a block, and an assist.

His team, Team Payton ended up losing in the first round. But the Nuggets rookie says he is just getting started when it comes to playing in the NBA.

“This just the beginning for me. I am soaking in all this type knowledge,” Hyland said after the game on Friday. “Just to see everything and know I can be in this league and what I provide and what I can bring. I know I am going to be an All Star in this league and so seeing this stuff first hand...its big for me. Soaking all this in.”

