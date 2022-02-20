Fire crews working to contain grass fire in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire in eastern El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started in the 36000 block of Judge Orr Road, southeast of Calhan. As of now, officials say it has burned at least two acres of land.

