Children’s Hospital Colorado child life programs help ease stress and anxiety of medical experiences

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For many kids, the doctor’s office or hospital can be a scary place. Children’s Hospital Colorado is doing what they can to make sure kids have a great experience after they walk through their doors.

They have created what they call child life specialists that help ease the stress for kids and their families as they go through treatment for their illness. “We work alongside the medical team to really meet the children where they’re at and bring them experiences and interventions based on things that they love and in a way that allows them to feel empowered included and just really participate in their care,” says Erika Croswhite, a child life supervisor at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The team of 50 works with kids by using games and fun experiences to bring a little bit of excitement to their day.

“We’re in charge of everything fun at the hospital but included in activities we play with children and through that play we can teach them about their diagnosis, about receiving their treatment, and then we can walk alongside them during those things and help them not be so afraid,” says Croswhite. “And overcome the stress and anxiety that they experience and really create a positive memory and a positive experience with what’s happening in the hospital”.

Children’s Hospital tells 11 News the program has really grown since the pandemic began, as kids can have a little bit more stress and anxiety.

