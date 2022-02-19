Part of Voyager Pkwy closed for hit gas line

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says Voyager Parkway is closed between Briargate Parkway and Springcrest Road for a hit gas line.

Colorado Springs Utilities say the call came in around 1:50p.m. on Saturday, after a contractor hit a gas line near Voyager Pkwy.

CSU has crews on the way to repair the line into a safe operating mode.

A CSU spokesperson says no residents should experience gas outages and that repairs typically take less than an hour.

