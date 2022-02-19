Man arrested after reportedly trying to steal truck belonging to off-duty Pueblo County deputy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is a facing several charges after reportedly stealing $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart, then attempting to take off in an off-duty Pueblo County deputy’s truck Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office named the suspect as 47-year-old Amir Everett from Denver.

Deputies responded to the Pueblo West Walmart on 78 N. McCulloch Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. after reports of a man leaving the store without paying. Deputies say Everett told employees he had a gun as he walked out with the items.

According to detectives, Everett then put the items into the bed of a truck parked near the store. After that, detectives say he broke a window and got into the truck, attempting to start it.

Once deputies got on scene, they say they found Everett in the truck and gave him several verbal orders to get out. Deputies say he initially refused to leave the truck, but eventually got out and was taken into custody. Deputies later found out that the truck belonged to an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy.

“Due to the timely response by our deputies and the quick apprehension of the suspect, we were able to alleviate the fears of those who were at the shopping center during this busy time,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Bureau Chief David Lucero in a press release.

Everett is facing charges for robbery, first-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

