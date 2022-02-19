CSP: Car theft on the rise in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Car theft is at an all time high across Colorado according to 2021 Auto Theft Data released by Colorado State Patrol.

Data shows an 88 percent increase (36,932 cases) in motor vehicle thefts since 2017, and an 82 percent increase since 2019. The top “most at risk” stolen vehicles include the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Ford F series trucks.

In Colorado Springs, police say car theft isn’t as bad as what other cities are seeing. CSPD says there’s been about a 16 percent increase in car theft from 2020 to 2021. However, officers say car owners should still be careful.

CSPD says many thefts are due to someone leaving their keys in the car. It also happens to those who leave the car running, which is known as “puffing.”

“We have groups of individuals who load up in the cars and travel through the neighborhoods looking for cars that are obviously running unattended. It’s very easy to see during that cold season. And they are out there just to steal that car,” said Lt. James Sokolik, CSPD Public Information Officer.

Lt. Sokolik says many stolen cars are then used to commit other crimes. So it’s important that if your car does get stolen, you report it to police.

“Once it happens, it gets entered into a database. And if any officer happens to run that car or sees that car, then maybe they’ll be able to recover it,” said Lt. Sokolik.

Police recommend using anti-theft or ignition lock devices to prevent your car from being stolen. As well as installing a remote car starter.

Lt. Sokolik says it’s better to do all you can to prevent your car from being stolen in the first place because there’s a higher chance if it’s taken and used to commit other crimes that it could get damaged.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.