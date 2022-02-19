Advertisement

Appeals court: Cowboys for Trump is a political committee

A group with Cowboys For Trump shows their support for the president in Keystone, S.D. on...
A group with Cowboys For Trump shows their support for the president in Keystone, S.D. on Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A federal appeals court has turned away a constitutional challenge by the support group Cowboys for Trump and co-founder Couy Griffin to New Mexico election laws and registration requirements for political groups.

The Denver-based U.S. 10th District Court of Appeals declined to reverse a lower court ruling that upheld state registration requirements for Cowboys for Trump as a political organization.

Griffin filed a district court lawsuit in 2020 amid mounting pressure on the Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee in New Mexico and possibly disclose information on expenditures and contributions.

