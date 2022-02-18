UFCW-7 reaches tentative agreement with Safeway/ Albertsons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UFCW-7 has reached a tentative agreement with Safeway and Albertsons on behalf of Essential Grocery Workers in Colorado and Rock Spring, Wyoming.

Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7, which represents more than 5,400 Safeway workers, issued the following statement on behalf of the Union:

“UFCW Local 7 has reached yet another tentative agreement for unionized workers at Safeway/Albertsons in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming. This industry-leading contract is the richest Safeway/Albertsons contract in the country. This agreement, which was secured without the need for a strike, ensures that workers receive paid sick leave, fair pay, a safe workplace, and access to affordable health care. It is also proof of what can happen when workers and the Union are treated with respect at the negotiating table.

“Our fight will always be about the rights for the Essential Workers who have shown up to work every day and kept our communities fed, even while many of them struggle to make ends meet on insufficient wages and in unsafe working conditions. I could not be prouder of our members who have worked tirelessly to secure a contract they deserve. We remain grateful to our shoppers, our community, and our Union members who helped make this agreement possible.”

The contract is expected to be ratified next week throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.