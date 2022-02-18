Advertisement

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.(Peloton)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."(Peloton)

Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

D-20 logo.
Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out
The head-on collision killed five dogs and injured two people.
2 drivers injured in Highway 115 head-on crash
Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to launch invasion of Ukraine
WATCH: President Biden gives update on tensions between Russia and Ukraine
WATCH: President Biden gives update on tensions between Russia and Ukraine
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
Ukraine Russia tensions
WATCH: President Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest