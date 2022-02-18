MISSING: 9-year-old last seen in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Castle Rock are asking the public for help with locating a 9-year-old boy.

A photo of Noah Munger was shared Thursday night at about 8. According to police, Noah was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. near 5th Street and Wilcox Street.

Anyone who sees Noah is asked to call 911. If you have information on his location, you are asked to call 303-663-6100.

CRPD needs your help locating a missing 9-year-old. Noah Munger was last seen at 5:30 p.m. near 5th and Wilcox. He is wearing a blue hoodie, tan pants, black shoes and a dark camouflage jacket. He is also wearing glasses. If you see Noah, please call 911 or 303-663-6100. pic.twitter.com/AWtZDTjrAQ — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) February 18, 2022

