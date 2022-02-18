MISSING: 9-year-old last seen in Castle Rock
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Castle Rock are asking the public for help with locating a 9-year-old boy.
A photo of Noah Munger was shared Thursday night at about 8. According to police, Noah was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. near 5th Street and Wilcox Street.
Anyone who sees Noah is asked to call 911. If you have information on his location, you are asked to call 303-663-6100.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.