MISSING: 9-year-old last seen in Castle Rock

Noah was reported missing on 2/17/22 in Castle Rock.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Castle Rock are asking the public for help with locating a 9-year-old boy.

A photo of Noah Munger was shared Thursday night at about 8. According to police, Noah was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. near 5th Street and Wilcox Street.

Anyone who sees Noah is asked to call 911. If you have information on his location, you are asked to call 303-663-6100.

