Lafayette Church offers ‘Magical second Christmas to Remember’ for those who lost homes in the Marshall Fire

Spirit of Liberty Foundation and Flatirons Community Church
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Spirit of Liberty Foundation and Flatirons Community Church is hosting a “Magical 2nd Christmas to Remember” for more than 1,000 families who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire days before Christmas.

Santa and Ms. Claus, the Elves and the Grinch will be there to give gifts out to the families and first responder families. The Broncos Cheerleaders will also reportedly make a special appearance around 10:30 a.m.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23rd from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Flatrions Church (355 W South Boulder Road in Lafayette).

The night before this event, on February 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. the entire community and all Houses of Worship and the First Responders and their families are invited to attend the Christmas Tree of Resilience Lighting Ceremony with Mayor Clint Folsom, Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Elves and the Grinch.

This lighting ceremony will pay tribute and serve as a thank you for all First Responders, Firefighters, Police, Sheriff and National Guard and their families for their heroic service during the Marshall Fire.

A beautiful 16′ Colorado Blue Spruce “Christmas Tree of Resilience” is being planted at Flatirons Church in front of the dramatic wall of steel symbolizing the strength of the community. This wall will reportedly feature a rainbow of brightly colored stars rising above the tree as a symbol of the communities’ resilience.

