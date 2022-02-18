Heads Up: Anticipate more traffic for Presidents Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to prepare for more traffic over the next few days.

People are expected to be heading to the ski resorts and other mountain locations for Presidents Day weekend. Officials say heavy traffic is anticipated on I-70 west of Denver and other mountain highways starting Friday and continuing into early next week.

Weekend recreational traffic is expected to remain high on I-70 through mid-April and drivers should anticipate increased weekday traffic in late March and early April because of spring break.

The passenger vehicle traction law is still in place for winter driving conditions. For more information about the Traction Law requirements, click here.

For current road conditions before you hit the road, check COtrip.org.

