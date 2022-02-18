Advertisement

Heads Up: Anticipate more traffic for Presidents Day weekend

(WBTV File)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to prepare for more traffic over the next few days.

People are expected to be heading to the ski resorts and other mountain locations for Presidents Day weekend. Officials say heavy traffic is anticipated on I-70 west of Denver and other mountain highways starting Friday and continuing into early next week.

Weekend recreational traffic is expected to remain high on I-70 through mid-April and drivers should anticipate increased weekday traffic in late March and early April because of spring break.

The passenger vehicle traction law is still in place for winter driving conditions. For more information about the Traction Law requirements, click here.

For current road conditions before you hit the road, check COtrip.org.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on collision killed five dogs and injured two people.
5 dogs killed, 2 drivers injured in Highway 115 head-on crash
D-20 logo.
Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out
Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
Police and crime tape at the scene of a reported shooting on Live Oak Drive in Feb. 17, 2022.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following shooting in southeast Springs home
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway

Latest News

City of Manitou Springs Selects Bill Otto as Chief of Police
City of Manitou Springs selects a new Chief of Police
2.18.22
Mild Through the Weekend
2.18.22
Warming up this weekend
Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential breach in security protocol in Douglas County