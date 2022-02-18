Advertisement

‘Eye Love Care’ offering free glasses and has veteran programs

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Melissa Henry
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An eye care provider in southern Colorado wants to make sure no one’s vision care goes overlooked.

“This whole ‘Eye Love’ program is here to help you,” said Eye Love Care President & CEO Keegan Meyer. The program helps people get glasses for free. “It gives you that extra edge to maybe get that job, or a confidence boost, or better your life for you and your family, or just for yourself. That’s what the ‘Eye Love’ program is for, just to help people out.”

Eye Love Care has two Colorado Springs locations with offers unique to each office:

  1. Peak Vista Health Center office at 350 Printers Pkwy- Here, Eye Love Care gives away 100 free pairs of glasses every month. No insurance is needed for those recipients to get those glasses, although eye exam costs apply. They accept Medicare and Medicaid. Under Medicaid, eye exams for anyone under 21 years old are free. For anyone over 21 with Medicaid, Meyer says exams typically cost $2.00. For people who don’t make it in time to be one of the 100 people to get free glasses each month, they can put your name on a waiting list for when that program renews at the start of the next month. Meyer says, outside of the free glasses offer, they also have affordable frames starting at $39.
  2. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center office at 530 Communication Cir- Here, the company offers eye exams and glasses to any veteran registered with Veteran Affairs (VA) in Colorado. There is no out of pocket cost to veterans, and their family members can receive the same offer. “I think this is important because Colorado Springs will always be a hub for military and veterans,” Meyer said.

Referring to the Peak Vista office, Meyer recalled, “I had some guy some in a month or so ago. He basically hasn’t had glasses in 5 or 6 years. He said he just wasn’t able to afford them. He was almost crying because he got a pair of glasses at no charge. So hopefully, that gives him some confidence to do whatever he needs to do in life to keep ‘rockin’ and rollin.’’”

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on collision killed five dogs and injured two people.
5 dogs killed, 2 drivers injured in Highway 115 head-on crash
D-20 logo.
Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out
Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
Police and crime tape at the scene of a reported shooting on Live Oak Drive in Feb. 17, 2022.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following shooting in southeast Springs home
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway

Latest News

City of Manitou Springs Selects Bill Otto as Chief of Police
City of Manitou Springs selects a new Chief of Police
Heads Up: Anticipate more traffic for Presidents Day weekend
100 free pairs of glasses available each month to anyone. Additionally, veterans and their...
Eye Love Care giving away free glasses, has veteran programs
2.18.22
Mild Through the Weekend