‘Eye Love Care’ offering free glasses and has veteran programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An eye care provider in southern Colorado wants to make sure no one’s vision care goes overlooked.

“This whole ‘Eye Love’ program is here to help you,” said Eye Love Care President & CEO Keegan Meyer. The program helps people get glasses for free. “It gives you that extra edge to maybe get that job, or a confidence boost, or better your life for you and your family, or just for yourself. That’s what the ‘Eye Love’ program is for, just to help people out.”

Eye Love Care has two Colorado Springs locations with offers unique to each office:

Peak Vista Health Center office at 350 Printers Pkwy- Here, Eye Love Care gives away 100 free pairs of glasses every month. No insurance is needed for those recipients to get those glasses, although eye exam costs apply. They accept Medicare and Medicaid. Under Medicaid, eye exams for anyone under 21 years old are free. For anyone over 21 with Medicaid, Meyer says exams typically cost $2.00. For people who don’t make it in time to be one of the 100 people to get free glasses each month, they can put your name on a waiting list for when that program renews at the start of the next month. Meyer says, outside of the free glasses offer, they also have affordable frames starting at $39. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center office at 530 Communication Cir- Here, the company offers eye exams and glasses to any veteran registered with Veteran Affairs (VA) in Colorado. There is no out of pocket cost to veterans, and their family members can receive the same offer. “I think this is important because Colorado Springs will always be a hub for military and veterans,” Meyer said.

Referring to the Peak Vista office, Meyer recalled, “I had some guy some in a month or so ago. He basically hasn’t had glasses in 5 or 6 years. He said he just wasn’t able to afford them. He was almost crying because he got a pair of glasses at no charge. So hopefully, that gives him some confidence to do whatever he needs to do in life to keep ‘rockin’ and rollin.’’”

