Early-morning shooting at the Copper Creek Apartments in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are reporting a shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

The violent crime was carried out Friday morning just after 1. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View, the Copper Creek apartments. The complex is just off Airport Road east of S. Murray Boulevard. Police found a man who had been shot. The victim is expected to survive.

Police add they don’t believe there is any known danger to the community. The victim has not been publicly identified and it isn’t clear if police have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

