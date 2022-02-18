Advertisement

Early-morning shooting at the Copper Creek Apartments in Colorado Springs under investigation

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are reporting a shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

The violent crime was carried out Friday morning just after 1. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View, the Copper Creek apartments. The complex is just off Airport Road east of S. Murray Boulevard. Police found a man who had been shot. The victim is expected to survive.

Police add they don’t believe there is any known danger to the community. The victim has not been publicly identified and it isn’t clear if police have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-20 logo.
Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out
The head-on collision killed five dogs and injured two people.
2 drivers injured in Highway 115 head-on crash
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway

Latest News

Fire in Colorado Springs 2/17/22.
Crews called to house fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night
A group with Cowboys For Trump shows their support for the president in Keystone, S.D. on...
Appeals court: Cowboys for Trump is a political committee
Ukraine Russia tensions
WATCH: Biden ‘convinced’ Putin’s decided to further invade Ukraine
WATCH: President Biden gives update on tensions between Russia and Ukraine
WATCH: President Biden gives update on tensions between Russia and Ukraine