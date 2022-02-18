Crews called to house fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a large house fire Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

At about 9:45 p.m. CSFD announced they were battling the blaze at 6260 Canyon Crest Loop. The neighborhood is on the east side of Colorado Springs off Peterson Road between Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The fire appeared to be under control by about 10:25 p.m.

Details on if anyone was at home at the time of the fire were not immediately available. As CSFD is able to share more information this article will be updated.

