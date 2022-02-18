Advertisement

Crews called to house fire in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Fire in Colorado Springs 2/17/22.
Fire in Colorado Springs 2/17/22.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a large house fire Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

At about 9:45 p.m. CSFD announced they were battling the blaze at 6260 Canyon Crest Loop. The neighborhood is on the east side of Colorado Springs off Peterson Road between Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The fire appeared to be under control by about 10:25 p.m.

Details on if anyone was at home at the time of the fire were not immediately available. As CSFD is able to share more information this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
The head-on collision killed five dogs and injured two people.
5 dogs killed, 2 drivers injured in Highway 115 head-on crash
Great Wolf Lodge offering a ‘Two Two Two’ deal for 2/22/22
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody

Latest News

D-20 logo.
Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Child reported missing in Castle Rock Thursday night was found
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway
Bank robbery suspect, the "Bushy Brows Bandit."
CAPTURED: ‘Bushy Brows Bandit’ taken into custody by the FBI in Colorado