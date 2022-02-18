Colorado Springs Orthodontics office helping local Girl Scouts, donating treats to local heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Orthodontics office is doing what they love by helping the community one small event at a time. During the month of February, Johnson Orthodontics let local Girl Scout troops sign up for times they could come by the office and have a little bit of fun.

“It’s just part of our culture. It’s something Dr. Johnson really loves to give back to Colorado Springs community,” says Whitney DeMent, the marketing and community relations coordinator for Johnson Orthodontics.

Local Girl Scout troops came into the office to earn badges, have a little fun, and after a long day at the office, Dr. Johnson would by two boxes of cookies, which is 24 boxes, to give out in the community.

“We have a really fun glitter activity and they earn a fun badge. They get a cast and take it home and they make an impression of their finger, and it’s a fairy dust glitter finger to earn that fun badge,” says DeMent. “It’s really fun! We take some photos here at the office. We’ve got some snacks and then we buy the cookies from them so that we can donate them to local heroes, first responders, firefighters, police officers, etc.”

11 News spoke with Johnson Orthodontics on Thursday when they had about 45 boxes of girl scout cookies from local troops, with more events next week.

They started this event in 2020 but had to put it on pause last year due to the pandemic. This year, they are glad to see the Girl Scouts and their smiling faces back in their office. “It’s so fun. Some of these troops that have come in this year are girls that we remembered from coming to our Girl Scout event in 2020. So it’s been really fun to see them again, it’s fun to have events again in the office and all the fun energy that the Girl Scouts bring with them” says DeMent.

But the best part of this whole thing is being able to give back to their community.

“This is our home and so anything we can do to support we like to do.” says DeMent. “It’s such a good feeling to give back to these people that their first responders and are truly our local heroes and as an office our culture really is to give back And we love to do that it’s such a good feeling.”

