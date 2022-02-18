Colorado Secretary of State investigating potential breach in security protocol in Douglas County

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswald is looking into a potential breach of security protocols for voting system equipment in Douglas County and the Election Order for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz. Griswold released the following statement Thursday:

“My office became aware of a potential unauthorized imaging of a Douglas County voting equipment server. The Douglas County Clerk has failed to respond to an email request requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach in election security protocol.” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “To ensure the security of Douglas County’s voting equipment, I am issuing an Election Order requiring the Douglas Clerk to disclose information regarding the imaging of the election equipment server. As Secretary of State, I will continue to protect Colorado’s election infrastructure to ensure that every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent, alike – has access to secure elections.”

On January 28, 2022, the Secretary of State’s Office says they learned of a “potential security protocol breach when it was alerted to a social media post attributed to Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz which asserts Clerk Klotz stated that “a full image backup of our server before a trusted build was done this year” was taken”. The same day the Department of State reportedly sent Clerk Klotz an email about the alleged incident. An answer was requested to the Department of State by January 31, 2022 but Clerk Klotz allegedly did not answer and has not answered.

Thursday the Secretary of State sent an Order to Clerk Klotz requiring the disclosure of information regarding the copying of the election server, requiring that video surveillance of voting equipment be activated, and that no one access the voting equipment unaccompanied.

This potential breach in security protocol reportedly happened prior to the 2021 trusted build of Douglas County’s 2021 voting equipment. The Secretary of States office does not believe the “unauthorized imaging” has created an imminent or direct security threat to Colorado elections.

