Classes canceled on Friday for high schools in a major Colorado Springs school district after 30% of the staff called out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D-20 in Colorado Springs was forced to cancel classes on Friday because a large number of staff members called out. The cancellation only impacts high schools.

A majority of the teachers calling out are part of a “sick out” tied to changes in job requirements for teachers. For a detailed presentation that was provided during a school board meeting on Thursday night, scroll to the bottom of this article.

THE CURRENT TEACHER WORK SCHEDULE:

-On or about 2015, All D20 high schools moved to an eight-period block (no modified blocks).

-The eight-period block includes 4 90-minutes classes.

-A full-time teaching load has been defined as 5.5 of the 8 periods, over 2 days

WHAT IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE:

-The eight-period schedule will not change.

-The length of the school day will not change.

-A full-time teaching load will be defined as teaching 6 of the 8 periods, over two days.

-Academy District 20 was the only district identified in Colorado to have an eight-period schedule and teachers are not teaching 6 of the 8 periods

The following was sent out to parents and guardians Thursday night:

“Academy District 20, Nearly 30% of our high school teachers and staff have called off tomorrow, Feb. 18, 2022. With such significant absence rates, we are unable to properly fill enough positions with guest staff to safely operate our high schools. Unfortunately, this leaves us no other option but to cancel school tomorrow, Feb. 18, for our high school students. Please note, tomorrow’s cancellation ONLY impacts our high school students. Middle and elementary students should report to school as normally scheduled. We apologize for this inconvenience and we look forward to seeing students in class on Tuesday, following the President's Day holiday. Thank you for your support.”

