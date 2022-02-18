Advertisement

1 man injured in overnight shooting Friday, Police investigating

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital with “apparent gunshot wounds” Friday morning. Colorado Springs police responded to the area near Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Friday.

As officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and he was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Homicide/ Assault Unity are investigating this incident. CSPD believes this is an isolated incident

No arrests have been made in relation to this shooting.

