Volunteers resign from El Paso County Wildland Fire Management, allegations of a ‘hostile’ work environment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Some members who make up the El Paso County Wildland Fire Management team resigned recently as there are allegations of a “hostile” work environment. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the department that oversees the Wildland Fire Management team, claims the information posted to a social media account was “unauthorized” and inaccurate.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office provided some more information on the matter. Click here to read their full statement. EPSO also released a letter sent to the sheriff about the issue. Click here to read the letter or scroll to the bottom of this article.

The team is made up of highly-trained individuals who are on-call 24/7 to provide suppression efforts for fires. The team has been around for about 26 years and also provides major mitigation efforts throughout the county and surrounding areas. The crew assisted with the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Black Forest Fire. It isn’t clear how many people resigned and in what time period. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced they have four paid employees and 15 volunteers following the resignations.

The announcement of the recent resignations came from social media Friday afternoon.

“They said the environment became hostile to the volunteers and they felt they were no longer needed or wanted. There was a letter detailing their grievances given the the Sheriff,” a tweet that was posted on Friday from someone who had access to the EPC Wildland Twitter account reads.

The following statement was provided by the sheriff’s office on Thursday:

“Colorado law mandates that the El Paso County Sheriff‘s office provide wildland fire management. The Sheriff’s Office fulfills this obligation through a combination of paid staff and volunteer members who comprise the El Paso County Wildland Fire Team. These amazing people come from all walks of life and are dedicated to the preservation of lives and properties. Currently, we have four paid employees and 15 volunteers. As with all Sheriff’s Office personnel, complaints of harassment and discrimination from the Wildland Team are investigated by the County Attorney’s office, under attorney guidance, with that investigation being shielded by the attorney/client privilege. Accordingly, any such investigative records compiled by the County Attorney’s Office must be denied as they are subject to confidential attorney/client and/or work-product privilege. See C.R.S. § 24-72-204(3)(a)(IV), C.R.S. § 24-72-204(1)(a), and C.R.S. § 13-90-107(1)(b). See also District Black v. Sw. Water Conservation Dist., 74 P.3d 462 (Colo. App. 2003). While the Sheriff’s Office is unable to comment on the specifics of any personnel investigation, we can assure you that the Sheriff’s Office takes all complaints of harassment and discrimination very seriously and will not tolerate it within any of its Departments. Recently, the Sheriff’s Office instituted a number of changes within the Wildland Fire Team in conjunction with a broader assessment of the Team’s operations. These measures were taken in furtherance of the Sheriff’s Office commitment to ensure the safety of El Paso County citizens and to ensure the efficient operations of the Team. Subsequent to these recent changes, some Team volunteers submitted resignations for a variety of reasons. Because volunteer firefighters are considered employees under certain Colorado statutes, such as C.R.S. § 8-40-202(a)(I)(A), these letters will not be released according to C.R.S. § 24-72-204(3)(a)(II) because they are maintained as part of the employer/employee relationship in their personnel files, and because the volunteers have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their letters. All El Paso County Sheriff’s Office volunteers take their commitment to the community seriously. All employees and volunteers work under the authority of the Sheriff. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has an obligation to the community to hold all members, including volunteers, accountable to all applicable policies and state statutes.”

The letter to the sheriff that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared:

