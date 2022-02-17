Advertisement

Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.(FSIS)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cans of Skyline Chili are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.

The recall issued Wednesday applies to the 10.5-oz. cans containing “Skyline Chili Original Chili” with lot code “L2121” and product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, FSIS said.

FSIS said in the recall announcement that the “cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021.”

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and have a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023, according to FSIS.

The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

The product contains milk, wheat and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

body found
Police investigating body found in area of Gold Camp Trail in Colorado Springs
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Big changes coming to Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Jewelry store robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs
Jewelry store robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs
Jewelry store robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Officer charged in Floyd killing says he deferred to Chauvin
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Murder trial continues for husband who reportedly left his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job