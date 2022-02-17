Murder trial continues for husband who reportedly left his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today was the second day in the murder trial of 24 year old Rashad Jackson.

Jackson is on trial for the second degree murder of his wife Greythonia “Grace” Jackson two years ago.

Today the prosecution called witnesses and played a nearly three hour interrogation video as evidence. In the video Jackson describes the circumstances of his wife’s death.

Jackson says the two met in their hometown of Chicago and later got the date they first met tattooed on each of them. The two reportedly moved to Colorado when Jackson was station at Fort Carson.

Jackson says the two moved to Pueblo after he was discharged from Fort Carson after he was allegedly diagnosed with PTSD and Bi-Polar Disorder.

Jackson then details how he and his wife, along with their two children (a four year old and a one year old) were evicted from their original house in Pueblo and moved into an abandoned house on Pueblo’s South side.

Two years ago Jackson says the couple were bickering and got into a fight. In the video Jackson states that he slapped Grace causing her to fall and hit her head on a radiator. He says the two had a brief conversation before she lied to him and Jackson struck her again, this time with a closed fist.

In the video he describes striking her again before the two eventually stopped fighting. He says the pair went to sleep before Grace woke up in the middle of the night to go get water.

According to Jackson she returned later that night and the couple had intimate relations before falling asleep.

Jackson says when he woke up the next morning his wife was dead. He describes checking her breathing and performing CPR while trying not to wake their couple’s children. He claims in the video that he was unable to call 911 because the couple did not have a landline or cell phone plan.

At this point in the video Jackson breaks down into tears saying “Grace was alive that night”.

Jackson then says that he used a stroller to bring his wife’s body to a nearby alley in hopes that someone would see the body and call 911.

After some time had passed and no officers arrived Jackson says he moved her body to the center of the alley so that it was more visible. Detectives in the video indicated that they had seen security footage of this moment.

Jackson says that even after moving the body no pedestrians called 911 and that he eventually found a woman on the street and asked to borrow her phone to make the call.

A medical expert testified that Grace had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The prosecution called all of its witnesses today before court was dismissed. The trial will resume at 8:30 tomorrow morning.

