More people are training to be truck drivers, but new industry rules may pose problems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the truck driver shortage will likely be apparent to end consumers through supply chain issues for another year or two, but the good news is more people are taking interest in the profession.

United States Truck Driving School has training locations across the country, including two in Colorado. For their Fountain school, enrollment has spiked since Dec. 2021. Andrea Hanley, the school’s vice president, says that location used to allow for 8 new students a week. Now, that location is allowing for 20 new students a week, just to keep up with enrollment rates.

“We’re actually seeing enrollment numbers double nation wide. From New York down to Florida, from Georgia all the way out to Seattle, Washington, and every place in between, we’ve seen our enrollment numbers double,” Hanley said, referring to enrollment trends the past 6 months.

Hanley says that’s the good news, because it means more people will eventually be licensed truck drivers. However, she says it’ll likely be a year or two before those impacts are noticeable to the everyday consumer who goes to the grocery store hoping to find shelves that are stocked-- not empty.

“So many schools are backlogged,” Hanley said. She says that’s in part due to the industry still catching up from severe COVID setbacks, but those backlogs could get even worse with new rules that just took effect this month through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA.

The new regulations that took effect Feb. 7 only allow prospective truck drivers to receive training through a school that is nationally registered with FMCSA. Hanley says, prior to the new rules, private companies often provided their own internal Commercial Drivers License (CDL) training. Now, she says many of those smaller, private operations will not be able to train their new hires that way... forcing those students to enroll at a nationally registered CDL school.

“This is going to severely impact many companies that have provided their own in-house training to supply their own drivers, because they may no longer be able to provide that type of training unless they get into the registry,” Hanley said. In short-- there are fewer training program options for prospective drivers now, and the options that are available are starting to see long waiting lists as a result.

“Schools like us may not have an entry point for someone to get into the behind-the-wheel training until March or even April,” Hanley said. “We’re certainly going to see a bottleneck that’s likely to show in May or June. At some point after that, when we are able to train more drivers and get over this hump of new regulatory changes, probably within the next year or two, we should start to see that demand lessen.”

Even when the ratio of prospective CDL holders to training program availability levels out, Hanley says there will likely be a need for drivers for the foreseeable future. “Frankly, there’s likely always to be a shortage simply because of an aging population, those retiring out, and regulations.” She encourages anyone considering the profession to give it a try, if for no other reason than job security. “The pay is great, it takes less than 30 days to get your CDL, and the job opportunities seem endless.”

