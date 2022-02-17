Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument

Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Van de Riet and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his neighbor with a sledgehammer and baseball bat following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a home in Morristown about an assault Friday. Upon arriving, Justin McKee, 42, reportedly told officers he had a fight with his neighbor, Michael Greene.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until the hammer broke. Then, he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
Great Wolf Lodge offering a ‘Two Two Two’ deal for 2/22/22
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive
Rashad Jackson (Photo: Pueblo Police Dept.)
Man guilty of manslaughter after using a stroller to dump his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
Prosecutors question officer in George Floyd killing about training