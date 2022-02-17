Advertisement

Jewelry store robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a jewelry store Wednesday evening for a reported robbery in Colorado Springs.

CSPD first received a call at about 5:40 p.m. about the robbery at 1111 E. Fillmore Street, Legacy & Co. Jewelers. The business is between N. Nevada Avenue and N. Union Boulevard. Police weren’t able to share details on any suspect or suspects last time KKTV reached out.

11 News is headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information is provided.

