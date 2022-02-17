Advertisement

Inmate death reported in El Paso County jail

The El Paso County jail was the site of one of Colorado's worst COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate at the El Paso County jail died in custody Tuesday night.

The inmate was in the jail’s medical facilities, where he was taken earlier in the day for an undisclosed issue, the sheriff’s office said. At some point, he slipped into unconsciousness and couldn’t be revived.

“He passed despite life-saving measures by on-scene personnel and responders from American Medical Response (AMR),” EPSO wrote in a short news release Wednesday.

The inmate has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbery investigation 2/16/22.
Suspect reportedly shot by employee during jewelry store theft in Colorado Springs
Deadly car crash under investigation.
2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday
The background is the daycare operated by Carla Faith. The woman pictured on the left is Faith....
Woman who was wanted for months tied to a false wall at a Colorado Springs daycare taken into custody
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Great Wolf Lodge offering a ‘Two Two Two’ deal for 2/22/22

Latest News

2.17.22
Cold Thursday...
2.17.22
Chilly day
Fertility clinic. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Fertility treatments could soon be covered by insurance in Colorado
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Arrest made in Colorado Springs homicide investigation