Inmate death reported in El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate at the El Paso County jail died in custody Tuesday night.

The inmate was in the jail’s medical facilities, where he was taken earlier in the day for an undisclosed issue, the sheriff’s office said. At some point, he slipped into unconsciousness and couldn’t be revived.

“He passed despite life-saving measures by on-scene personnel and responders from American Medical Response (AMR),” EPSO wrote in a short news release Wednesday.

The inmate has not been identified at the time of this writing.

